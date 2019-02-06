BUTLER - Beatrice M. Snyder, 101, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

She was born April 25, 1917, in Bryan, Ohio, to Kenneth G. and Hazel A. (Flynn) Bevier.

She helped her husband Glenn on the family dairy farm for many years and worked as a waitress at the Green Parrot Restaurant in Waterloo then worked in the meat department at White's Westwood in Auburn before retiring in 1982.

She was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church in Butler, an 85-year member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Wilmington Township Home Demonstration Club.

Beatrice married Glenn E. Snyder on March 28, 1937, in Waterloo and he died April 6, 1968.

Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Dave (Marilyn) Snyder of Butler, Jeff (Wayne Tanaka) Snyder of Fresno, California, and Jill L. Cessford of Auburn; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Judy L. White-Newland, a brother Donald L. Bevier, three grandsons and three sons-in-law.

A memorial service will take place at the Butler United Methodist Church at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or a .

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.