AUBURN - Bonita Susan Vondrak, age 61, of Waterloo, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

Mrs. Vondrak was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Garfield Heights, Ohio, to Robert and Mary Ann (Horba) Vondrak.

She married Jeffrey Scott Brown on April 2, 2008, in Auburn. He resides in Waterloo.

Bonita has worked as a commercial transportation clerk at the Walmart Distribution Center in Auburn since April of 2002. She enjoyed putting puzzles together and she and her husband have rescued and rehabilitated great Danes for several years.

Survivors include: her husband, Jeffrey Brown of Waterloo; son and daughter-in-law, Randall Vondrak and Stacey Coates-Vondrak of Canton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Clara Belle Coates and Kaitlyn Vondrak; and sister, Renee Watters of Ravenna, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

Burial will take place at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.

Memorials may be directed to the , 111 E. Ludwig Road Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.