Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Carl Folk Jr.


Carl Folk Jr. Obituary

LIGONIER - Carl "Butch" J. Folk Jr., 86, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

He was born April 28, 1932, to the late Carl J. and Hazel L. (Wagoner) Folk Sr. in Ashley. He married Mary K. Stump on April 19, 1952, at Ligonier United Methodist Church.

Carl graduated from Ligonier High School in 1950. He worked at Newman Foundry in Kendallville for 43 years as an iron pourer. Carl enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Carl is survived by his wife, Mary Folk of Ligonier; sons, Calvin (Deborah) Folk of Goshen, and Ray (Jodie) Folk of Topeka; daughters, Carla Bailey of Ligonier, and Lisa (Dan) Miller of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Pete Gingerich.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Gingerich; brother, Hayes McClish; sister, Leona Folk; and grandson, Michael Gingerich.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier. A funeral service for Carl will be held at Yeager Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Pastor Troy Diersing of Ligonier Evangelical Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ligonier Evangelical Church.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 6, 2019
