FARMLAND, Indiana - Carl Glen Lewis, 68, of Farmland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, following his battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born in New Castle on Oct. 10, 1950. to Marvin and Alta (Dobbs) Lewis. Carl was a 1969 graduate of Hagerstown High School. He is a retired employee of Dana/Eaton Corp.

Carl's hobbies included woodworking, repairs, tinkering around the house, spoiling grandkids and, of course, storytelling. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Carl's love for fun, laughter and his dedication to his wife and family was unmatched. He will be deeply missed, a kind heart gone way too soon.

Carl leaves behind his wife, Debra Lewis; daughters, Tracy Lewis Tinsman (Joe) and Stacy Lewis Weber (Rick); a stepson, Shannon Turner (Bobbi); a stepdaughter, Jill Mazur; his grandchildren, Hunter, Walker, Jacie, Landen and Brylie Tinsman, Terri, Kaylee, Danielle and Travis Weber, Abby and Bryce Turner; siblings Cathy Stamback, Vanessa Cross (Terry) and Roger Lewis (Janet); his mother-in-law, Roberta Douglas; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by five siblings, Ralph, Gerald, Ronnie, Joyce and Elizabeth Lewis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, near Eaton, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to .

Online condolences may be left at culbersonfh.com.