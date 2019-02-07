VINEMONT, Alabama - Funeral services for Carol Ann Wilhite, 61, will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel in Hartselle, Alabama, with the Rev. Craig McCarley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Roundtop Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. from 6-8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wilhite died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. She was born Feb. 23, 1957, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Bird Owsley and Nancy Mayfield. Carol was a retired, devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was formerly a factory worker employed by Machine Rite Products.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Linda Jane Owsley, and her grandparents, Earl and Violet Sturdivat and Newt and Belle Owsley.

Survivors include her husband, Charles "Charlie" Wilhite; one daughter, Jaime Cramer (Ernie); father, Bird Owsley (Cathy Smith-Owsley); mother, Nancy Mayfield (James); three brothers, Michael Owsley (Melissa), Robert Owsley and Edwin Owsley (Brenda); five grandchildren, Logan Cramer, Madeline Cramer, Alexandria Cramer, Stephen Cramer and Trent Zolman (Tascha); two great-grandchildren, Jade Zolman and Kendall Zolman; nieces, Heather Halferty and Lindsey Owsley; and nephews, Robbie, Daniel, Truman and Jeremy Owsley.

She will be forever missed.