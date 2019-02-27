David Owen Coleman of Bonsall, California, died Feb. 17, 2019. He was born Aug. 29, 1941, to Dr. Floyd and Eva (Owens) Coleman in Indianapolis. He moved to Waterloo, Indiana, in 1948, where his father set up medical practice. After graduating from Waterloo High School in 1959 and earning an associate's degree from David Lipscomb College, he then joined the Marine Corps and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. While stationed in California, he met Janet Lee Miller of Tekamah, Nebraska. They were married July 24, 1965, shortly before he left for duty in Vietnam. He served as a helicopter pilot, flying in and out of war zones, and was honorably discharged. After returning to the states, David was employed by TWA, flying commercial domestic flights and rising to the rank of captain. He often said he could not believe he was paid for doing something he loved so much. He and his wife Janet lived first in Tustin, then Escondido and more recently in Bonsall, California. They were members of the German Shepherd Dog Club of America, participating at local, regional and national levels, breeding and showing many champion dogs over 25 years. David later served as judge for various shows across the country. His hobbies included travel, landscaping and various athletics including running marathons. David shared the last nine years of his life with Margaret Banas, whom he loved and with whom he enjoyed traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Floyd and Eva (Owens) Coleman of Waterloo; his wife Janet Lee (Miller) Coleman, who passed Jan. 17, 2009; and a stillborn sister. He is survived by Margaret Thesing Banas (Bonsall, California), and seven siblings: Janet Coleman Lucas (Happy Valley, Oregon), Diann Kaufman (Auburn), Anita Diehl (Waterloo), Brenda Harris (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Loretta Smith (Stout, Ohio), Dr. Stan Coleman (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Rachel Block (Grand Rapids, Michigan); and his German shepherd dog named Winter who followed him everywhere. Preferred memorials can be given to the .