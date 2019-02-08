KPCNews Obituaries
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Freeman Fry residence
11700 N. 400 W.
Ligonier, IN
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Freeman Fry residence
11700 N. 400 W
Ligonier, IN
David Fry


LIGONIER - David O. Fry, 80, of Ligonier, died at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his residence, after a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 6, 1938, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to David D. and Ola (Bontrager) Fry. On March 16, 1961, in LaGrange County, he married Mattie Irene Yoder; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are three daughters, Edna (Daniel) Lehman of Topeka, Eileen (Henry) Eash of Millersburg, and Maryann (Joe) Otto of Topeka; seven sons, Danny (Sue) Fry of Topeka, Lavern (Katherine) Fry, Orlie (Ada) Fry, Melvin (Pauline) Fry, Andrew (Mary) Fry, Harvey (Vera) Fry, and Freeman (Ruth Ann) Fry, all of Ligonier; 63 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ada (Alvin) Lambright, Ida (Jonas) Miller both of Topeka, and Iva (Alton) Yoder of Goshen; seven brothers, Glen (Anna) Fry, Vern (Wilma) Fry, Paul (Elsie) Fry, all of Topeka, Harvey (Lydia Ann) Fry of Ligonier, Jacob (Susie) Fry of Topeka, Ira (Alma) Fry of Middlebury, and Danny Jay Fry of Gary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Orva Fry; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

David did horseshoeing and was a farmer. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, and all day Saturday, Feb. 9. at the Freeman Fry residence, 11700 N. 400 W., Ligonier. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, also at the Freeman Fry residence. Services will be conducted by the home ministers. Burial will be in Clearspring Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 8, 2019
