LAGRANGE - David Charles Hart, 69, of Elmira, LaGrange County, died Feb. 1, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Mr. Hart was born May 19, 1949, in Kendallville, to Teddy Carl and Letitia Marie (Collins) Hart; they preceded him in death.

Growing up in Elmira on Big Turkey Lake, he loved spending time on the lake. He lived in Terre Haute for 27 years and while living there, spent 25 years with the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the dietary department. David was extremely proud of the fact that he had walked the Mackinac Bridge 50 times.

Surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen Fraley of Elmira, and Sally and Ken Neidemire of Angola; a brother, Bruce Hart of LaGrange; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. from 11 a.m.-1p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange. Pastor Rick Davis will officiate the services.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.