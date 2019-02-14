KPCNews Obituaries
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Deborah Whitacre

Deborah Whitacre Obituary

BUTLER - Deborah L. Whitacre, 63 passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.

She was born June 28, 1955 in Hammond to the late Allen M. and Rosemary Blair.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving are 2 sons, Michael E. (Kari) Whitacre of Albion and Eddie (Nataile) Whitacre of Hoagland and a daughter, Sacha Whitacre of Gary; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also surviving is a brother, Allen Blair, of Louisiana.

No services are planned at this time.

Visit www.hejohnsonfh.com to leave condolences.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 14, 2019
