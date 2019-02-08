BUTLER - Dennis W. Peffley, 76, of Butler died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

He was born in Antwerp, Ohio, on Oct. 15, 1942. His mother and stepfather were Beatrice and Eldon Leins and they have both preceded him in death.

He worked at Tenneco Automotive for 16 years and Charleston Metal for 12 years before retiring.

He was a Waterloo High School graduate, U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Butler American Legion Post 202.

He loved hunting and fishing.

Dennis married Melody S. Perl on March 6, 1965, in Antwerp, Ohio, and she survives in Butler. Also surviving are two daughters, Denise S. Petre of Butler and Michelle L. (Tracy) Jones of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Chasity Johnson, Christopher Jones, Tabatha Petre and Brittany Jones; and nine great-grandchildren; four siblings, Michael L. (Shirley) Leins of Corydon, Donald E. Leins of Fort Wayne, Sue Ann Payne of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Judy L. (Dale) Hall of Cromwell; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Donny Goff officiating. Burial will follow the service in Butler Cemetery, Butler, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 202 of Butler. Calling will be two hours prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the St. Joe Church of Christ.

