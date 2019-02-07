KENDALLVILLE - Doris M. Ayers, 95, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Kendallville Manor Nursing Home, Kendallville.

Born June 8, 1923, in Fostoria, Ohio, Doris was the daughter of the late John and Goldie (Treaster) Machir.

Funerals services for Doris will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with Pastor Christine Fodrea officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Alton Cemetery, St. Joe, Indiana.

