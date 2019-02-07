Home
Services
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ayers


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Ayers Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Doris M. Ayers, 95, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Kendallville Manor Nursing Home, Kendallville.

Born June 8, 1923, in Fostoria, Ohio, Doris was the daughter of the late John and Goldie (Treaster) Machir.

Funerals services for Doris will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with Pastor Christine Fodrea officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Alton Cemetery, St. Joe, Indiana.

Online condolences may be shared at smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
Download Now