FORT WAYNE - Dorothy M. Seifert, 83, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne.

She was born March 27, 1935, in Clay, West Virginia, to Johnnie R. and Stella W. (Hanshaw) Gill.

She worked as a facilities manager at the Dekko Foundation.

Dorothy was a member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene and was active in the church. She was a former member of the Jaycees and a member of Gideons International.

She married Robert N. Seifert on Aug. 15, 1954, in Clay, West Virginia, and he passed away Dec. 30, 2016.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Mike and Peggy Seifert of Turlock, California, Jay and Sarah Seifert of Auburn and Eric Seifert of Auburn; five grandchildren, Conner Meredith, Madison Seifert, Payton Seifert, Saylor Seifert and Easton Seifert; four siblings and their spouses, Don and Kaye Gill of Valley Fork, West Virginia, Dalton and Sylvia Gill of Valley Fork, West Virginia, Jean Chase of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sue and Jim Davis of Burbank, Ohio.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. Calling is two hours prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.