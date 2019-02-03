BUTLER - Edward E. Rottger, 72, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home in rural Butler.

Mr. Rottger worked in production for Stanadyne in Garrett and later retired from Fleetwood Homes in Garrett.

He was a former member of the Gold Wings Road Riders Association.

He was born May 14, 1946, in Garrett to the late Franklin and Mildred (Ely) Rottger.

Surviving are three children, Pamela (Timothy) Christlieb of Auburn, Ginger (J.R. Priddy) Dunithan of Bristol, and Timothy (Hailey) Rottger of Syracuse; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; five siblings, Linda (Ronnie) Williford of Auburn, Janet (Robert) Zimmerman of Butler, Connie Brown of Garrett, Janice (Edward) Short of Kentucky, and Richard (Jyl) Rottger of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Rottger.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the .

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.