Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Mr. Elliott Brown


CHURUBUSCO - Elliott W. Brown, 32, of Churubusco, passed away at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at his mother's home.
He was born in Fort Wayne, on June 6, 1986, to William and Teresa (Elliott) Brown. He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 2004.
Elliott married Janelle Davis on Oct. 17, 2015.
He worked as a metal finisher at C&A Tools for 11 years, but most recently he worked at B&J Medical.
He loved cooking giant meals for the people he loved, when they were gathered together in his home, his favorite place to be. He was a kind and loving soul who never hesitated to help when someone needed him.
Elliott is survived by his wife, Janelle Brown; his son, Hayden Brown; his mother, Teresa (David) Ruckman; a sister, Jennifer (Frank) Oranzi; a brother, Justin Brown; and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Yvonne Brown.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Ray Brown.
Memorial services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, from 2-8 p.m.
Instead of flowers, please direct memorials to the Hayden Brown Education Fund C/O Janelle Brown.
Send an online note to the family at sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 9, 2019
