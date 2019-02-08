MIDDLEBURY - Esther E. Miller, 91, of Middlebury, died peacefully at 1:03 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 27, 1927, in LaGrange County, to Emanuel and Nora (Miller) Schlabach. On Dec. 13, 1951, in LaGrange County, she married Rudy J. Miller; he died Aug. 20, 2008.

Surviving are three daughters, Ellen Rose (Ernie) Lehman, LeEtta (Calvin) Miller, Nora Sue (Wilbur) Miller, all of Middlebury; five sons, Marvin (Erma) Miller, Delbert (Mary) Miller, Wayne (Betsy) Miller, all of Middlebury, Wilbur Lynn (Mary Lou) Miller of Markesan, Wisconsin, and Wyman (Alice) Miller of Middlebury; 60 grandchildren; 230 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mabel (Eli) Miller of Goshen, Wilma (Abe) Yoder of Middlebury, Viola (Ervin) Bontrager of Topeka, and Alice (Elmer) Yoder of Millersburg; two brothers, Wilbur (Fannie) Schlabach of Goshen, and Omer (Anna Mae) Schlabach of Middlebury; two sisters-in-law, Beulah Schlabach of Middlebury and Katie Schlabach of Princeton, Missouri; and a brother-in-law, David Kauffman of Saint Ignatius, Montana.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; stillborn son, David Miller; grandson, Delmer Jay Lehman; six great-grandchildren; sister, Emma Kauffman; and three brothers, Roman, John and Orva Schlabach.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, and all day Friday, Feb. 8, at the Martin Gingerich residence, 59282 CR 33, Middlebury. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, also at the Martin Gingerich residence. Services will be conducted by the home ministers. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Goshen.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.