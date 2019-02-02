Eva Jean Reffner, age 97, of Findlay, Ohio, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, was called home on Thursday morning, Jan. 31, 2019, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio. Eva was born Nov. 17, 1921, in Garrett, to Arthur K and Nell (Pool) Hickman. On Aug. 5, 1950, she married Robert Glenwood Reffner. He has been waiting for her in heaven since Sept. 20, 1989. She was a lifelong resident of Garrett, with the exception of the seven years in Findlay, Ohio, and seven years in Portage, Indiana. She was valedictorian of the Portage High School Class of 1939 and an honor graduate of International Business College in 1941. She was a secretary at the General Electric Co. for 14 years. She was a 65-plus-year member of the Garrett First Church of Christ, where she had been secretary of the WinSome Class, a member of the XYZ Bible Study, the Ladies-of-the-Church, and was the assistant librarian for many years. She also has been a longtime volunteer at the Garrett Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Garrett Historical Society and the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, from where she adopted her beloved dog, Freckles. She dearly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, photography, crossword puzzles, as well as sending cards to, and emailing friends and family. She also enjoyed raising flowers, but was confined to enjoying them in hanging baskets in the later years. Surviving are her son Paul and daughter-in-law Patricia of Findlay, and grandson Stephen of Troy, Ohio. Also surviving is a niece, Elizabeth Millan, of Highland Park, Illinois, plus four great-nieces: Cynthia (Tim) Cannon, St. Charles, Illinois; Belinda (Dan) Johnston, Marengo, Illinois; Melissa (George) Metzger, Kingston, Illinois; and Elizabeth (Jamie) Brusslan, Chicago. Also surviving are five great-nephews: Jeffrey (Rebecca) Hickman and Joel Hickman, Champaign, Illinois; Greg (Paula) Millan, Naperville, Illinois; Alex Millan, Colorado, and Asis Millan, Highland Park, Illinois. She also enjoyed being with her great-grand-nieces and nephews: Allison and Valeri Cannon, Jacob and Nicole Johnston. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were three brothers: Ralph Hickman, Granville Hickman and infant Samuel Hickman; also one nephew, Jacques Hickman. Services will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, with Brother Bud Owen officiating. Visitation will take place from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Memorials may be made to the Garrett First Church of Christ or to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter. You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.