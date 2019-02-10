FREMONT - Dedicated. If you had to pick a word to describe Richard Glendening, especially when it came to his family, that was it. Although they didn't all live here, with his daughter and some grandchildren living in Tennessee, Richard always made time to talk to them all and see them as much as he possibly could. He passed away on Christmas Eve at his home in Fremont. "Dad loved his grandchildren," his son, Scott Glendening said. "He went to Tennessee every year for Thanksgiving with my sister." Teresa Helton, Richard's daughter, said he'd also come visit in March whenever possible and she tried to come to Indiana to visit him each summer. When she was a child, Teresa said her dad always came to get her to spend time with her. "One thing that really sticks out was daddy would come to get me," she said. "As soon as school was out he'd come get me and without that, I probably wouldn't really know my family up there." She said there were many times he'd drop her back off and he'd be leaving with a lump in his throat because he was going to miss her. He always made sure she knew who he was, leaving coming with him each summer up to her. "If for some reason I didn't want to go with him, it was my choice, not his," she said. It blew her husband's mind with just how close their children were to their grandfather, even though he didn't see them often. He kept in touch with them by doing things like sending them cards and calling them on the phone to chat. "He was so proud of all of them," Teresa said. "He'd call and brag about Scott and his girls." Richard was also quite the patriotic man, serving in the United States Air Force and as past post commander for both the Jack Brinker American Legion Post #409 in Leo and at Cassel Post #257 in Fremont. "He looked forward to those legion meetings every month," Scott said. Richard was stationed over his time in the military in places like Myrtle Beach, Texas and a stint in Germany. While serving, he and some of the men he served with would sit around and play their guitars. Teresa now has his guitar, she said, and she used to love listening to him pick at it and play. She's determined to follow his footsteps and learn it herself. In addition to everything else, Richard was also a contractor, often building and working on homes including the home of Teresa and her family. "He could do a lot as far as making and building things," she said. Her brother shared with her that a lot of his memories of their father included Richard showing him how to make things and use different tools. His other favorite activities were fishing and coin collecting. He also served on the Fremont Tree Board, a position that his son Scott has since taken over. Richard also spent 30-plus years as a Shriner, one of the many organizations Scott said his father supported over the years. "He was a good one. There's not many like him," Teresa said of her father. Richard rests at Leo Cemetery.