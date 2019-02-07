WATERLOO - Forest Franklin Bodiker, 72 years, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Hamilton.

Forest was born Aug. 1, 1946. in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Jacob and Mary Elaine (Pohlable) Bodiker. He was a 1964 graduate of Angola High School. He married Marilyn Lou Baker on Dec. 13, 1964; she survives. Forest was a forklift driver for Cooper Tire for 20 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of A.B.A.T.E.-American Bikers Aimed Towards Education. Forest enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a passion for cars as well as singing. He treasured the time he spent with his family and friends making memories.

Surviving is his wife Marilyn of Hamilton; one son, Brian (Kerrie) Bodiker of Angola; one daughter, Kelley (Jeff) Bodiker-Eads of Butler; four grandchildren, Zachary (Gwyn) Henderson, Joshua Bodiker, Justin Bodiker and Alicia Bodiker; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Danny (Diane) Bodiker of Goshen and Donald (Christa) Bodiker of Lima, Ohio; and two sisters, Carol (David) Cole of Angola and Florence (Terry) Byerly of Angola.

Funeral services for Forest Franklin Bodiker will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana, where the family will receive relatives and friends two hours prior to the service, beginning at 12 noon Monday. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Metz, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at oberlinturnbull.com.