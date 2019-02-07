Home
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
AUBURN - Gary L. Surfus, 73, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Auburn to G. Robert and Violet (Haifley) Surfus.

Gary was a highly respected teacher. He taught at Garrett High School from 1973 to 1984 then taught 25 years at Barron Collier High School in Naples, Florida, before his retirement in 2009.

He was an Indiana University alumnus and a former member of the New Hope Ministries in Naples. He attended the Reformed Baptist Church in Auburn.

He married Kathy L. Lovegrove on July 13, 1985, in Naples, Florida, and she passed away June 3, 2009.

Surviving are two sisters and a brother, Robert (Brenda) Surfus of Auburn, Karen (Steve) Davis of Rogers, Arkansas, and Dana (Jerry) Akey of Auburn. There are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a niece, Jamie Akey.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Nathan Hyde officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn. Calling is Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Preferred memorials can be given in Gary's name to Barron Collier High School Scholarship Fund.

To send condolences visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 7, 2019
