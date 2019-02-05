TOPEKA, Indiana - Glen H. Yoder, 74, of Topeka, died at 3:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born July 6, 1944, in Goshen to Henry A. and Mary N. (Miller) Yoder. On May 14, 1964, in Topeka he married Elizabeth Mae Miller, who survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are eight sons, Maynard Lee (Erma) Yoder of Topeka, Marvin Eugene (Esther) Yoder of Millersburg, Vernon Jay (Marlene) Yoder of Topeka, Wayne Dean (Wanda) Yoder of Topeka, Ray G. (Ada) Yoder of Topeka, Glen (Eileen) Yoder Jr. of Topeka, Marlin G. (Linda) Yoder of Topeka, and Freeman G. (Ruby) Yoder of Shipshewana; three daughters, Mary Kathryn (Levi) Kuhns of Shipshewana, Waneta Sue (Vernon) Miller of Ligonier, and Marilyn G. (LaVern) Miller of Topeka; 70 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; eight brothers, David P. (Mary Ellen) Yoder of Goshen, Calvin (Wilma) Yoder of Shipshewana, Amos (Carolyn) Yoder of Shipshewana, Henry (Ruby) Yoder Jr. of Goshen, Mervin (Vera) Yoder of Goshen, Melvin (Etta Fern) Yoder of Shipshewana, Marvin (Etta Fern) Yoder of Goshen, and Orla (Erma) Yoder of Millersburg; three sisters, Ruby (Calvin) Wingard of Goshen, Mary Esther (Orva) Miller of Shipshewana, and Elnora (Ray) Schlabach of Topeka; and brother-in-law, Levi Lee (Ada) Beachy of Shipshewana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Lavern and Marion Yoder; four grandchildren; sister, Lorene Beachy; and two sisters-in-law, Loretta Yoder and Emma Yoder.

Glen was an owner/operator of Four Woods Laminating, Topeka, since 1985 and he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, and all day Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the family's residence, 7575 W. 500 S., Topeka. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, also at the family's residence. Services will be conducted by the home ministers.

Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements. Published in KPCNews from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019