KENDALLVILLE - Helen Marie Nodine, age 89, formerly of Westler Lake near Wolcottville, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Northridge Village in Albion.

Mrs. Nodine was born March 17, 1929, in Albion to Clayton E. and Geneva A. (Blaskie) Bloom. She graduated from Albion High School in 1947 and married Howard Eugene Nodine on Jan. 24, 1948. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion. Howard preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2012. Helen was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, American Legion Post 86, and life member of the VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary in Kendallville.

Survivors include: son, Thomas and Cindy Nodine of Goshen; son, Jerry and Jacqueline Nodine of Rome City; four grandchildren, Britt and Eric Egler of Brownsburg, Clayton Nodine of Phoenix, Arizona, Hamilton Nodine of West Lafayette, and Jacqueline Eme of Fort Wayne; two step-grandchildren, Troy Michael of Bloomington and Jeff Schieferstein of Arcola; and a great-grandson, Ethan Howard Egler.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lennettia Bauman, in 1981.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

