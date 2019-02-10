HUDSON - Ilien Mae Tarlton, 91, of Hudson and formerly of Garrett, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 30, 1928 in Garrett to Louis C. and Marguerite (Gregory) Bloom. She married Calvin Lee Tarlton on July 29, 1950 in Garrett and he died Jan. 24, 2006.

Mrs. Tarlton was a press operator at Electric Motors, retiring on Dec. 22, 1989.

She was a member of the Garrett United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Johnny (Cynthia) Tarlton of Hudson; a daughter in-law, Delsie Tarlton of Garrett; five granddaughters; five great-granddaughters; two stepgrandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; and twin sisters Jean Wobser of Ashland, Ohio, and Joan Tyson of Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Tarlton; son Steven L. Tarlton; brother Wilbur Bloom; sisters Rosa Bloom and Mary Schauer; and half-sister Cynthia Thames.

Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, with Pastor Jan Dimick officiating.

Memorials are to the Garrett United Methodist Church.

