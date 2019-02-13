KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rona Community Church
Fairborn, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rona Community Church
Fairborn, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Kane


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ina Kane Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Ina Mae Kane, age 94, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Kane was born in Jellico, Tennessee, on May 17, 1924, to Josiah and Hairetty Ellen (Williams) Bruce. She graduated from Jellico High School in 1943 and St. Paul Bible School, St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1952.

She married James Joseph Kane Sr. on Oct. 29, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1991. Ina was employed as a substitute school teacher with Tecumseh Local Schools, New Carlisle, Ohio, before retiring in 1983. She was also a longtime member of Rona Community Missionary Church, Fairborn, Ohio.

Survivors include: son, the Rev. James Joseph Kane Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Kendallville; grandsons, Jonathon Kane of Los Angeles, California, and Daniel Kane of Kendallville; brother, Raymond and Pat Bruce of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Alene Neely, Kathleen Powell and Dean Russell Bruce; and brother, Arkley Bruce.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rona Community Church in Fairborn, Ohio, with the Rev. Dr. James Smith officiating. There will be visitation prior to the funeral service at the church from 9:30-11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of God, Kendallville, or Rona Community Church, Fairborn.

Share your favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now