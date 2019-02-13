KENDALLVILLE - Ina Mae Kane, age 94, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Kane was born in Jellico, Tennessee, on May 17, 1924, to Josiah and Hairetty Ellen (Williams) Bruce. She graduated from Jellico High School in 1943 and St. Paul Bible School, St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1952.

She married James Joseph Kane Sr. on Oct. 29, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1991. Ina was employed as a substitute school teacher with Tecumseh Local Schools, New Carlisle, Ohio, before retiring in 1983. She was also a longtime member of Rona Community Missionary Church, Fairborn, Ohio.

Survivors include: son, the Rev. James Joseph Kane Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Kendallville; grandsons, Jonathon Kane of Los Angeles, California, and Daniel Kane of Kendallville; brother, Raymond and Pat Bruce of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Alene Neely, Kathleen Powell and Dean Russell Bruce; and brother, Arkley Bruce.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rona Community Church in Fairborn, Ohio, with the Rev. Dr. James Smith officiating. There will be visitation prior to the funeral service at the church from 9:30-11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of God, Kendallville, or Rona Community Church, Fairborn.

Share your favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.