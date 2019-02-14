KENDALLVILLE - James Edward Brown, 67, of Kendallville died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at home.

Mr. Brown was born in Kendallville on Oct. 6, 1951 to James N. and Eleanor (Nesbitt) Brown.

He graduated from East Noble High School in 1970 and was in the United States Army Reserves.

He married Dixie Darlene Hart on April 21, 1984 at Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville. Jim was employed with Walmart in Kendallville and was a member of the American Legion Post 86.

Survivors include his wife, Dixie Brown of Kendallville; sons Adam Hart of Albion and Nathan Brown of Kendallville; a granddaughter, Olyvia Hart of Kendallville; a grandson, Reece Hart of Albion; sisters Susan and Dana Howard both of Kendallville; nieces Laura and Phillip Weaver and Shelby Howard of Kendallville and Jaclyn and Stewart Bender of Topeka; a nephew, Nic Hart of Omaha, Nebraska and several great nieces and nephews as well as his sister-in-law, Luella Campbell of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Brown, on Nov. 6, 1984.

There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville with a memorial service held at 1 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

