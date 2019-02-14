GARRETT - Janet Lee Yarian, 80 of Garrett died Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019 at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

She was born June 20, 1938 in Garrett to Orel and Esther (Horn) Hathaway.

She was a 1956 graduate of Garrett High School.

Janet worked for more than 30 years at Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne before retiring in 1992. She then worked at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, she was a Travel Hostess for S & S Travel and most recently volunteered at A Cup of Blessing in Garrett.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Garrett.

Janet married Gene Yarian on Feb. 22, 1969 in the Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters and a son, Lisa (Chris) Morel of Fort Wayne, Tracie (Heidi) Lawrence-Yarian of Farmington Hills, Michigan and David (Tania) Yarian of Garrett; 16 grandchildren, Danny, Brooke, Andrew, Kayleigh, Noah, Michael, Steve, Morgan, Kamron, Korbyn, Karsen, Amy, Tyler (TJ), Joshua, Sean, Daryke, 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandson; a brother Larry Hathaway of Garrett and a brother and sister in law, Larry and Bonnie Yarian of Bradenton Shores, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, Michelle Jean Roose and Shari Janeen Fulk and a brother, Milton Ray Hathaway.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Burial will follow the service in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Calling is Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Cup of Blessing or . To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.