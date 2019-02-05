Home
HUDSON - Lenna Jean Blackburn, 90, of Hudson, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Apria Healthcare in Angola.

She was born March 19, 1928, in Bowling Green, Virginia, to Valton and Leah (Swift) Potts.

On Nov. 22, 1953, in Hudson she married John Paul Blackburn. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2014.

Mrs. Blackburn retired as an elementary teacher after 30 years at Prairie Heights.

She was a member of the Hudson United Brethren Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Peggy (Jeff) Lechlitner of Goshen and Susan (Mike) Ferrell of Angola; two sons, John Mark (Heidi) Blackburn of Angola and Tim (Jodi) Blackburn of Angola; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Potts of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Potts.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Hudson United Brethren Church with Pastor Craig Burkholder officiating. Burial will be in Circle Cemetery, Hudson.

Calling is Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Preferred memorials are to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 708 S. Van Buren St., Auburn, IN 46706, or to the Hudson United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, IN 46747.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 5, 2019
