LIGONIER - Jesus "Chuy" Reyes, together with his two daughters, Zulia and Valeria, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an automobile accident on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Ligonier. Chuy was born Nov. 22, 1968, the son of Jesus Reyes and Maria de Jesus Ibarra, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. On May 19, 2000, he married Mirna Rodriguez and on April 26, 2003, they welcomed their first child, Zulia Reyes, into the world. On July 29, 2005, their youngest daughter, Valeria Reyes, was born into the family. The surviving family includes, wife and mother, Mirna Rodriguez of Ligonier; Zulia and Valeria's maternal grandmother, Maria Rodriguez of Ligonier, and maternal great-grandfather, Jose Sandoval of Mexico; maternal aunt, Ana Luisa (Jose Luis); maternal uncle, Santiago (Lucia) Rodriguez; cousins, Ana Lucia, Emilia, Carolina, Renata, and Karla; Chuy's 11 siblings, Carmen, Lupe, Adela, Chela, Tere, Rosa, Lordes, Cuca, Cornelio, Antonio and Manuel; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chuy was preceded in death by his parents; Zulia and Valeria were preceded in death by a maternal grandfather, Merced; and an uncle, Cuco. Chuy was a devoted husband and father, a hard worker, and a constant provider. He worked at KC RV in Shipshewana and was very beloved by his family and friends. Chuy enjoyed woodworking, horses, attending auctions and also attending to details in any matter, as he often noticed what others missed. Chuy will always be remembered as extremely friendly, outgoing, loving and loyal. Zulia was highly intelligent, motivated, responsible and determined to reach her life goals. At only 15, she was a Sunday school teacher and worked at The General Store in Topeka. A hard worker, Zulia had already purchased her own Jeep while waiting to get her license. She will always be remembered for her smiling face and her natural ability to lead. Valeria was extremely loving, kind, compassionate, athletic and talented. She was a cheerleader, a gymnast, and a beautiful voice in the church choir. Valeria was selfless and a constant refuge of joy for her friends and family. She will always be remembered for her kind spirit and great sense of humor. A visitation for Chuy, Zulia and Valeria will be held at Stone's Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing with an overnight vigil until the next morning. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 300 Ravine Park Drive, Ligonier, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Father Wilson Corzo will officiate and burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wyeagerfuneralhome.com.