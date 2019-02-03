John R. Firestone, age 70, of Wawaka, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at home following an extended illness.

He was born on March 3, 1948, the son of Roger and Ida Mae (Marker) Firestone at Lucky Hospital in Wolf Lake. On Oct. 21, 1973, he married Elizabeth Black.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Firestone of Wawaka; two children, Andrea (Joe) Glant of Bellville, Ill., and Brent (Becky) Firestone of Albion; three grandchildren, Audriana Firestone of Albion, and Stephen Glant and Isabelle Glant of Bellville, Ill.; three siblings, Ron (Sue) Firestone, Mona (Frank) Medina, and Ken (Linda) Firestone all of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Don Firestone.

John graduated from Avilla High School in 1966 and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1966-1976, completing two tours in Vietnam. He became a staff sergeant four years after enlisting and also served in the Air National Guard from 1979-1980. John graduated from IPFW with a bachelor's in 1990 and was a past member of both the Ligonier Presbyterian Church and Ligonier Masonic Lodge.

He loved fishing, hunting, art, reading, and was both a master fly-tyer and woodworker. John was an early fan of computers and was one of the first people to use message board in Noble County before the internet was the internet.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier. The family will host a Celebration and Life Service in John's honor at a later and warmer date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, 46755.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.