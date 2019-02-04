KENDALLVILLE - Julia Lynette Smith, age 48, of Kendallville, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.

Julia was born in Fort Wayne on March 24, 1970, to Michael D. Reed and Inez (Gillespie) Reed. She graduated from Lakeland High School in the spring of 1988 and married Craig Lynn Smith on Aug. 7, 1988. at the First United Methodist Church in LaGrange. Julia was a licensed practical nurse and employed with Fort Wayne Orthopedics, Fort Wayne Neurology and Parkview Physicians Group. She was a member of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola and she loved animals and painting with watercolors.

Survivors include: husband, Craig Smith of Kendallville; daughter, Cal Smith of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter, Jenna and Anthony Frisby of Montpelier, Ohio; five grandchildren, Easton, Lauren, Haylie, Amaya and Alan Frisby; mother, Inez Reed of LaGrange; sister, Tisha Reed of Mishawaka; sister, Carrie Reed of LaGrange; mother-in-law, Shirley Smith of Kendallville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Pat Smith of Kendallville; and nephews, Nick Smith of Brooklyn, New York, and Pastor Eric and Joanna Smith of Shipshewana.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Reed, in 2003; father-in-law, Bernard Smith, in 2005; nephew Matthew Smith in 2012; and brother-in-law Kevin Smith in 2015.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Norman Fuller officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Noble County Humane Society.

