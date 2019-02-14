Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Smolek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Smolek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Smolek Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - June T. Smolek, nee Ross, 86, passed away suddenly on Jan. 23, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was a 70-year resident of Kendallville. 

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, who for years was active in her community and clubs, always ready with a warm welcome for anyone who entered her home. 

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Gene Smolek and her three siblings. She is survived by her sons, Kevin and Kent Smolek.

At her request, no service or memorial is planned.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.