KENDALLVILLE - June T. Smolek, nee Ross, 86, passed away suddenly on Jan. 23, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was a 70-year resident of Kendallville.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, who for years was active in her community and clubs, always ready with a warm welcome for anyone who entered her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Gene Smolek and her three siblings. She is survived by her sons, Kevin and Kent Smolek.

At her request, no service or memorial is planned.