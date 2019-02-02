Katherine W. Sherman, 72, of Howe, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Shands of UF in Gainesville, Florida.

Mrs. Sherman was born Dec. 28, 1946. in Madison County, Kentucky, to J.B. and Minnie (Reams) White; they both preceded her in death.

On Nov. 27, 1971, in Richmond, Kentucky, she married Franklin L. Sherman; he preceded her in death on July 20, 2016.

Living in Howe since 1978, she had moved to the area from Michigan and had also lived in Kentucky for many years prior to moving to Michigan.

Kathy was a homemaker and had worked for several years as a hairdresser at the Lamplight Salon in Howe. She was a member of the Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe, and had been active in the LaGrange County 4-H as a leader for many years.

Kathy's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph "Jody" T. and Melissa Sherman of Howe, and Michael and Carrie Sherman of Howe; nine grandchildren, Madeleine Sherman, Marlee Sherman, Dawson Sherman, Cooper Sherman, Bella Slone, Shelby Caudill, Bethanie Wyatt, Zoe Wyatt and Ryder Laudenbacher; two aunts, Helen Prewitt of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Florence Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; along with several cousins in Kentucky.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. The Rev. David Hughes will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to LaGrange County 4-H Fair Association for the Frank Sherman Pavilion.

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.