BUTLER - Kathryn L. Dove, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb, Butler.

She was born July 29, 1944, in Kankakee, Illinois, to the late Donald F. and Marjorie L. (Bryant) Anderson.

Kathryn graduated with the Butler High School Class of 1962. She was united in marriage to Larry L. Dove on April 11, 1964, at the Butler United Methodist Church; he survives. She worked for over 20 years at Magnavox in Garrett. She was an EMT for the Butler EMS when it began in Butler. She bowled in leagues for many years, was a member of the Ener-Jets (DeKalb County Extension Homemakers). She enjoyed coffee with her friends, crocheting and attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. Kathryn was a devoted Elvis Presley fan.

She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Dove of Butler; two sons, Scott L. (Amanda) Dove of Kendallville and Neil D. (Rose) Dove of Woodburn; and two daughters, Tracey (Mike) Hawkins of Butler and Angela Dove of Butler.

Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Keith (Cindy) Anderson of Auburn and Mike (Deb) Anderson of Butler; and one sister, Barb (Randy) Reinhart of Nelson, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Shirley Beatty; one grandson, Coty Parsons; and one great-granddaughter, Audra Hawkins.

Funeral services for Kathryn L. Dove will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. Butler, with Pastor Dean Blimline officiating the service. Burial will follow in Butler Cemetery. Calling will be one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, from 3-7 p.m.

The family requests memorials to be given in memory of Kathryn L. Dove to: Eastside Area Community Foundation and/or DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

