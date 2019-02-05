AUBURN - Kathryn Elizabeth LeRoy, age 27, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn on Sept. 8, 1991, to David and Diane (Leslie) LeRoy. Kathryn received a certificate of completion from DeKalb High School and went on to attend the Choice program in Angola.

For the past several years Kathryn has attended Easter Seals ARC in Fort Wayne. She always looked forward to going to Easter Seals throughout the week and visiting with her special friend Tywon on the weekends. She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and helping with children. She also enjoyed collecting DVDs, cookbooks and video games, being online and ordering pizza as often as possible.

Kathryn is survived by her parents; her siblings, Alexandra and Andrew; her grandfather, John LeRoy; aunts and uncles, Donald, Hal, James, Renee and Sherry; along with nieces and nephews, Alekzander, Ana, Avah and Isaiah.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Joan Leroy and Eloise Mason; and her grandfather, Hal Mason.

The family would like to thank the employees of DART Transportation and the many other agencies and individuals who assisted and befriended Kathryn at various times throughout her life.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 316 W. Fourth St., Auburn, with Pastor Adam Reasner officiating.

Burial will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.