FREMONT - Kay L. (Thomas) Urbahns, 77, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Hospice care at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Urbahns was born in Indianapolis on Dec. 12, 1941, to Rex and Mildred (VanVlack) Thomas. She was raised in Anderson and graduated from Anderson High School. After graduation she began work in finance and banking. She worked at Angola State Bank/Wells Fargo for 30 years. She was a 46-year cancer survivor that always enjoyed helping people.

She married John R. Urbahns on Sept. 24, 1966.

Mrs. Urbahns was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was active in the Kiwanis Club of 101 Lakes, Angola, and a past member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority. She was a proud member of the Mayflower Society, Daughters of the Revolution and the Colonial Danes. She was also a member of the Steuben County Women's Club.

Surviving is her beloved husband of 52 years, John R. Urbahns; sons, David J. (Lorrell) Urbahns of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and John E. Urbahns of Fort Wayne; and brother, Larry W. (Candy) Thomas of Whidbey Island, Washington. Also surviving are her seven beautiful grandchildren that she loved dearly, Madeline, Zachary, Michael, Nathaniel, Elijah, Bridget and Isaac.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, with the Rev. Jeffrey S. Teeple officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola and also from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to Peace Lutheran Church/Wee Creations Daycare.

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.