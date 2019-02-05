Home
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Merriam Christian Chapel
3895 S. U.S. 33
Merriam, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Merriam Christian Chapel
3895 S. U.S. 33
Merriam, IN
Keith Marker


Keith Marker

1967 - 2019
Keith Marker Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Keith A. Marker, 51, of Kendallville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Aug. 3, 1967. in Kendallville to Terry and Nikki (Leitch) Marker. He was a 1985 graduate of Central Noble High School. On July 4, 1987, in Albion, he married Alice Ott. Keith was employed with Parker Hannifin for over 30 years, as a machine operator and a trainer.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Marker of Kendallville; son, Brent Marker of San Diego, California; daughter, Jaclyn Marker of Kendallville; parents, Terry and Nikki Marker of Albion; brother, Shawn (Heidi) Marker of South Carolina; and sister, Lynn (Scott) Pense of Logansport. Also surviving are his in-laws, Dennis and Janice Ott of Albion.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 7, 2019, at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3895 S. U.S. 33, Merriam, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Contributions in Keith's memory may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

To sign the guestbook or leave a condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 5, 2019
