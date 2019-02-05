KENDALLVILLE - Keith A. Marker, 51, of Kendallville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Aug. 3, 1967. in Kendallville to Terry and Nikki (Leitch) Marker. He was a 1985 graduate of Central Noble High School. On July 4, 1987, in Albion, he married Alice Ott. Keith was employed with Parker Hannifin for over 30 years, as a machine operator and a trainer.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Marker of Kendallville; son, Brent Marker of San Diego, California; daughter, Jaclyn Marker of Kendallville; parents, Terry and Nikki Marker of Albion; brother, Shawn (Heidi) Marker of South Carolina; and sister, Lynn (Scott) Pense of Logansport. Also surviving are his in-laws, Dennis and Janice Ott of Albion.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb, 7, 2019, at Merriam Christian Chapel, 3895 S. U.S. 33, Merriam, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Contributions in Keith's memory may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

