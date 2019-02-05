Home
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Kenneth Quandt


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Quandt Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Kenneth J. Quandt, 76, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Kenneth was born Jan. 1, 1943. in Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Quandt. Ken served in the U.S. Army and was a motor repairer for General Electric for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and the G E Quarter Century Club.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Gail (Howard) Green of Chatsworth, Georgia, Jackie (Sam) Dailey of Cleveland, Indiana, Terry Smith of Fort Wayne, Jeff (Sherry Allison ) Smith of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Brett (Amy) Quandt of Ocala, Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Gwen (Ken) Holdgreve, Barbara Sutter and Jan Follett, all of Fort Wayne; and fiancee, Zona Letner of Fort Wayne.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Quandt; and brothers, Donald and Richard Quandt.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or ARC. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 5, 2019
