FORT WAYNE - Kenneth J. Quandt, 76, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Kenneth was born Jan. 1, 1943. in Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Quandt. Ken served in the U.S. Army and was a motor repairer for General Electric for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and the G E Quarter Century Club.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Gail (Howard) Green of Chatsworth, Georgia, Jackie (Sam) Dailey of Cleveland, Indiana, Terry Smith of Fort Wayne, Jeff (Sherry Allison ) Smith of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Brett (Amy) Quandt of Ocala, Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Gwen (Ken) Holdgreve, Barbara Sutter and Jan Follett, all of Fort Wayne; and fiancee, Zona Letner of Fort Wayne.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Quandt; and brothers, Donald and Richard Quandt.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or ARC. To sign the online guest book, go to divinemercyfuneralhome.com.