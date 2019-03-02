ALBION - Lucille Mae Hakey, 75, of Albion, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehab in Albion.

She was born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 17, 1943, to the late Joseph and Francis (Becktal) Wagner. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from South Side High School in 1962.

Lucille was married to Phillip Hakey in Fort Wayne, on July 7, 1962. The couple met by being set up on a blind date.

She worked at a Myer's Stamping, retiring in 2005.

Lucille is survived by her husband of 56 years, Philip Hakey of Albion; a son, Wesley Hakey of Kimmell; two daughters, Suzanne Hakey and Josephine Hakey, both of Albion; and two grandchildren, Christopher (Becky) Hakey of Columbia City and Matthew Hakey of Fort Wayne.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by a son, Phillip Hakey Jr., on Dec. 1, 2016, and brother, Gerald Hakey.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor James R. Taylor officiating

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to donor's choice.

