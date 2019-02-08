KPCNews Obituaries
More Obituaries for Marcia Bevins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Bevins


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcia Bevins Obituary

FREMONT - Marcia Jean Bevins, age 65, of Fremont, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her home.

Marcia was born April 21, 1953, in Angola.

She graduated from Fremont High School in 1971, and attended Ball State University.

Marcia married Thomas Jefferson Bevins on Aug. 20, 1972, in Fremont.

She worked for several local businesses over the years, most recently at Rural King in Angola. She also had a lawn care business, and had been the caretaker for Circle Hill Cemetery for five years.

Marcia enjoyed being a homemaker and being involved in crafts - sewing, cross stitch and doing crochet. She also enjoyed gardening, landscaping and genealogy.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Jefferson Bevins of Fremont; children, Heather M. (Jake) Baughman and Christopher A. Bevins, both of Fremont; grandchildren, Jacob, James, Jessie and Jace; her father, Wendell Schaeffer of Fremont; sisters, Pamela (Terry) Witham of Hudson and Kathy (Michael) Depue of Pleasant Lake; a stepbrother, Gary Yarman of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma L. (Mounts) Schaeffer; her stepmother, Patricia (Weber) Yarman Schaeffer; her mother and father-in law, Jessie and Ruth Bevins; and an infant grandchild.

According to her wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Memorial donations in Marcia's memory are requested in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 8, 2019
