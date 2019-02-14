AUBURN - Mark E. Scheibelhut, age 60, of Auburn passed away on Feb. 13, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on Oct. 31, 1958 in Mishawaka to Richard and Dorothy Mae (Radican) Scheibelhut. Mark graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1976. He then attended Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute from 1976 until 1979. He went on to graduate from Purdue University in 2000 and he earned his master's degree from Indiana Tech in 2008. Mark married Deborah Wood on March 15, 1980 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn. She resides in Auburn. He has worked as an engineer and in management for the last 40 years at Cooper Standard, Rieke Corporation, the Auburn Foundry and Tower Automotive all in Auburn and Dura Automotive in Butler. He was currently employed at Paragon Steel in Hillsdale, Michigan. Mark was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and the Knights of Columbus in Auburn. He was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He was also a Purdue Boilermaker fan and was a big sports fan. Mark enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he was a big American muscle car guy. Mark had the biggest heart always putting service above self. He was Deb's handyman, always being able to fix everything. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grand kids. Mark will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Scheibelhut of Auburn, son Steven Scheibelhut of Auburn, daughter and son-in-law Stacy and Robert Majoras of Kalamazoo, Michigan, six grandchildren; Alexus Behnke, Kayden Scheibelhut, Robert Majoras, Shelby Majoras, Anthony Majoras and Nicholas Majoras, brothers Greg Scheibelhut, Dave Scheibelhut and Tommy Scheibelhut, sisters Barbara Ingle and Susie Scheibelhut, his mother-in-law Norma Johnson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Stephanie and Steve Mix and his brother-in-law, Michael Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Judy Scheibelhut and a brother-in-law, Christopher Wood. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. A Vigil Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home officiated by Father Timothy Wrozek. A Funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn. Officiating the funeral mass will be Father Timothy Wrozek. Burial will take place in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn. Memorials may be directed to masses at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.