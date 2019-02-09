TERRE HAUTE - Michael Wade Triplett, 45, of Terre Haute, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 10:46 a.m. in his residence.

Michael had just earned his Master's Degree in Social Work from Indiana State University and he was a disabled veteran.

He was born Feb. 8, 1973, in Kendallville, to Harrison Triplett and Patricia (Young) Triplett.

Michael is survived by his wife, Trissa (Clark) Triplett; sons, Brandon Triplett and Cole Triplett; a stepdaughter, Madison Fettinger; a sister, Kathy Triplett; brothers, Patrick Triplett and David Triplett; nephews, David Triplett Jr. and Christopher Triplett; and other family members.

Michael was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom where he earned Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" device, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantry Badge, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

He was involved in the Wounded Warrior Project, which was able to help him and the family a great deal.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. in DeBaun Springhill Chapel, 85 E. Springhill Drive, Terre Haute, with funeral services and military honors at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.

