LAOTTO - Paul F. Bonar, 85, of rural LaOtto, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Churubusco, on Feb. 13, 1933, to the late Everett "Buzzy" and Edith (Owen) Bonar. He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1951.

After high school he served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954.

Paul was to married Ruby Pomeroy, in Churubusco, on Nov. 10, 1951. The couple moved to their current home in 1960. Ruby preceded Paul in death on Sept. 14, 2004.

He worked at Anderson and Bonar Construction for 30 years. He worked at American Rubber Roofing, and later he retired from Advance Mixer. He was also a lifetime farmer.

Paul attended Sugar Grove Church of God.

Paul is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Barry) Gaff and Linda (Michael) Bixby; a sister, Jeanie (Allen) Zeigler; a brother, Lee (Carolyn) Bonar; seven grandchildren, Jason (Shelley) Gaff, Kim (Rich) Sonnenberg, Kari (Jason) Krehl, David Ley, Elizabeth Ley, and Kathryn and Jack Bixby; and 6.9 great-grandchildren.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from 3-8 p.m.

Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Parkview Home, Health and Hospice of Noble County or Sugar Grove Church of God.

Send an online note to the family at sheetsandchilds.com.