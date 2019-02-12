KPCNews Obituaries
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ANGOLA - Richard H. Carlson, 67, passed away suddenly at his home in Angola on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

He was born Dec. 16, 1951, in Sidney, New York, to Herbert and Marguerite (O'Halloran) Carlson.

Richard graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Tri-State College in Angola.

He owned and operated his own trucking company, KRC Transport.

Richard enjoyed listening to oldies, antique cars, N Scale Trains and collecting coins. He was found often at Village Kitchen, drinking coffee and socializing with his friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He married Kathleen M. Tibbs on April 16, 1977, and together they had two daughters, Katrina (Harry Townsend) Carlson of Kendallville and Kristen (Wesley) McGuirk of Fremont. He is also survived by his beautiful grandchildren that he loved dearly, Kaitlynn McGuirk, Jasmine McGuirk, Kelby Townsend and Kami Townsend; brothers-in-law, John Tibbs of Niles, Michigan, and Scott (Shannon) Tibbs of Bloomington; sisters-in-law, Patti Beck of Angola, Cindi Tibbs of Angola and Diane (Max) Williams of Ohio; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Tibbs of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen M. Carlson in 2016; and sister, Joyce DiDonna.

A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, 207 N. West St., Angola.

Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2019
