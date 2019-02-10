AUBURN - Richard "Dick" Wayne Kruger, 85, of Auburn and formerly of Garrett died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Garrett to Charles E. and Theresa (Crary) Kruger. He married Thelma C. Bartels on Oct. 26, 1952, in Garrett.

He was a lifetime meat cutter and owner of Kruger's Market. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Garrett, Garrett Elks and Eagles and was a 20-year member of the Garrett Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma C. Kruger of Auburn; son Robert (Tammy) Kruger of LaOtto; two daughters, Susan (Clark) Bergdall of Auburn and Sandra (Randy) Surfus of Garrett; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janice Nodine of Garrett and Virginia Bock of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Theresa Kruger, and brother Warren Kruger.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, Garrett, with Rev. David Mix officiating.

Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Memorials are to the First Baptist Church or the Garrett Fire Department.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.