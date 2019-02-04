

KENDALLVILLE - Richard D. "Dick" Zerkle, 86, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Waterloo to Charles and Opal (Bricker) Zerkle.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1955.

He married Mary E. Sheets, and she preceded him in death in March 11, 2014.

Mr. Zerkle retired after 31 years at International Harvester in Fort Wayne.

He was a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 86.

Dick enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his friends at the American Legion.

Surviving are two daughters, Tina (Ron) Sproat of Fort Wayne and Mary Beth Zerkle of Fort Wayne; a son, Jeffrey Zerkle of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Anthony Ficaro; and a sister, Beverly (Basil) Wertman of Churubusco.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendalville. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Zerkle, Ron Sproat, Anthony Ficaro, Joe Hellwig, Dave Byers and Tony Ficaro.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.

Calling is Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.