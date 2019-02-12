KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
View Map
Resources
1956 - 2019
Ruth Pursel Obituary

BRYAN, Ohio - Ruth M. Pursel, age 62, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Pursel was a graduate of Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana, received her bachelor's degree in accounting from DeVry University and was last employed as a loan officer for Cashland in Bryan. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Michigan Wolverines, the San Francisco 49ers and Joe Montana and enjoyed playing golf at Riverside Greens in Stryker, Ohio. Ruth loved to help young adults make their way in life, becoming a surrogate mother to many throughout the years.

Ruth M. Pursel was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Bill and Juanita (Etheridge) Cannon. She married Edward Pursel on May 25, 2002, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Matthew (Nilesha) Edington, of Bryan, and Jeremy (Shanna) Pursel, of Corpus Christi, Texas; three daughters, Jessica (Dustin) Echler, of Palatka, Florida, Melissa (Todd) Risner, of Defiance, and Dawn (John) Radawski, of Yoder, Indiana; her grandchildren, Alyssa Edington, Cydney and Makenzy Echler, Tashery and Dylan Risner and D.J. Pursel; and two brothers, Fred and Bill Cannon, both of St. Joe, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Gale McCoy.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Lynn Hart officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit krillfueralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2019
