Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
ANGOLA - Sharon Rose (White) Platt, 83, of Angola, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Sharon was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Samuel M. and Edna M. (Hartman) White. She married Rex Dean Platt on Nov. 14, 1954, at Blue River Methodist Church in Columbia City.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Rex Dean Platt of Angola; a son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Dean (Marla) Platt of Churubusco; daughter, DiAnn Platt Putnam of Orland; daughter and son-in-law, Christine Rose Platt Shumway (Edward Lee) of Angola; and sister, Patty Cook of Columbia City. She also had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynda L. Platt Nicholson; a sister, Marilyn Nichodemus; and a grandchild.

A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Craig Johnson will be officiating.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

To sign the online guestbook, visit pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2019
