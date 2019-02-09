GOSHEN - Simon P. Zook, 91, of Goshen, died at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke two days prior.

He was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, to John and Tillie (Kinsinger) Zook. On Oct. 23, 1949, in Elkhart County, he married Verna I. Graber; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are son, Larry Zook of Wolcottville; two grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Hanaway and Travis (Sarah) Zook; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Keenan Hanaway, Olivia, Spencer, and Allyson Zook; sister, Mary Emma (Henry) Brenneman of Grantsville, Maryland; and three sisters-in-law, Marie Zook of Wakarusa, Donna Zook of Middlebury, and Sara Zook of Goshen. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Dora Zook; sister, Elva Miller; and five brothers, Henry, Noah, Wilmer, Raymond and Paul Zook.

Simon and his wife were the owners of Zook Inc. and V&S Inc.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S.R. 4, Goshen. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, also at Fairhaven Mennonite Church. Services will be conducted by Pastor Gary Zook, Pastor Gary Burkholder and Pastor Terry Gunderman. Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorials may be given to Faith Mission or World Missionary Press.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is coordinating arrangements.