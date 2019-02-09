KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairhaven Mennonite Church
13513 State Road 4,
Goshen, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairhaven Mennonite Church
13513 State Road 4,
Goshen, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairhaven Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Zook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Zook


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Simon Zook Obituary

GOSHEN - Simon P. Zook, 91, of Goshen, died at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke two days prior.

He was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, to John and Tillie (Kinsinger) Zook. On Oct. 23, 1949, in Elkhart County, he married Verna I. Graber; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are son, Larry Zook of Wolcottville; two grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Hanaway and Travis (Sarah) Zook; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Keenan Hanaway, Olivia, Spencer, and Allyson Zook; sister, Mary Emma (Henry) Brenneman of Grantsville, Maryland; and three sisters-in-law, Marie Zook of Wakarusa, Donna Zook of Middlebury, and Sara Zook of Goshen. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Dora Zook; sister, Elva Miller; and five brothers, Henry, Noah, Wilmer, Raymond and Paul Zook.

Simon and his wife were the owners of Zook Inc. and V&S Inc.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S.R. 4, Goshen. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, also at Fairhaven Mennonite Church. Services will be conducted by Pastor Gary Zook, Pastor Gary Burkholder and Pastor Terry Gunderman. Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorials may be given to Faith Mission or World Missionary Press.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is coordinating arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now