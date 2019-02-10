SHIPSHEWANA - Sue Ann Bontrager, 27, of Shipshewana, died at 6:18 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

She was born on April 4, 1991, in LaGrange, to Perry Jr. and Rosetta (Borkholder) Bontrager.They survive in Shipshewana.

Also surviving are two sisters, Laura (Lavern) Fry of Millersburg and Marilyn (Eric) Yoder of Shipshewana; three brothers, Kenneth (Kaylene) Bontrager, Floyd Bontrager and Lynn Bontrager, all of Shipshewana; seven nieces and two nephews; and grandparents Perry L. and Katie Bontrager of Shipshewana and Edna Borkholder of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gilbert Borkholder.

She worked at the Crystal Hope Workshop and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Calling will be after 1 p.m. today and all day Monday at the family residence, 2260 N. 1000 W., Shipshewana. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the family residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Sam Lambright and the home ministers. Burial will be in Naylor Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.