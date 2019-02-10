FORT WAYNE - Susan Marie "Susie" Jakovljevic, 48, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

They say live your life to the fullest, Susie did that. Susie was born in Fort Wayne to the late Robert Klopfenstein and Marie Collins. Susie graduated from North Side High School with the Class of 1989. She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana University as well as a Graduate Certificate in Public Management from Indiana University.

She was an office manager and market analyst.

Susie enjoyed being at the lakes, boating, being out with her friends, and spending time with her dogs.

Surviving are her husband, Aleksandar "Aleks" Jakovljevic; nephew, B.J. (Amber) Klopfenstein; niece, Jennie (Pedro) Durand; great-nieces, Arly Durand and Saryss Klopfenstein; and great-nephews, Pierre Durand and Madrox Klopfenstein. Susie was preceded in death by her brother, Robin Klopfenstein.

A service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne,, with calling from 4 p.m. until the service.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.