ASHLEY - Terry Abiff Harr, 58, of Ashley, died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn.

He was born Nov. 6, 1960, in Angola to George and Ruth (Gaskill) Rogers.

He honorably served in the Army National Guard from 1978 to 1984.

On April 17, 1982, in Fremont, he married Angela W. Pentico.

Terry was the shipping and receiving manager at Color Master in Kendallville.

Terry loved life and set the best example of love that anyone could witness. He lived for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Terry had many friends and was loved and admired by all who met him.

Surviving are his wife, Angela Harr of Ashley; two daughters, Tabatha (Jon) Dunbar of Edon, Ohio, and Nicki (Rick Tackett) McKean of Auburn; one son, James (Stephanie Miller) Harr of Angola; 10 grandchildren, Nikalys McKean, Rylie McKean, Cody Tackett, Kyle Harr, Lucille Harr, Amelia Harr, Terran Dunbar, Ivy Lash, Matayah Lash and Gavin Lash; five sisters, Kathy Boldrey of Auburn, Laura Caldwell of LaGrange, Cindy Harr of Ohio, Michelle Rogers Ringler of Fremont, and Jeanette Dilts of Bloomington; a brother, Tim Harr of Arizona; two stepsisters, Lori Mason of Angola and Debbie Broxton of Angola; and a stepbrother, Larry Rogers of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and his Aunt Peggy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main Street, Hudson, with Pastor Jeff Alexander of the Hamilton Church of Christ officiating.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Angola American Legion Post 31.

Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from noon-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to s.

Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.